Deputies investigate social media threat at St. Joseph High School

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are on scene at St. Joseph High School after a social media threat was reported.

The high school is located on S. Bradley Rd. in Orcutt.

Sheriff's office public information officer Raquel Zick said on Twitter that there are numerous units on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say they expect the area will clear soon.

Officials didn't share any additional details on the threat.

Parents said in a social media post that classes had been canceled for the day.

KSBY was unable to reach high school administrators for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.