Deputies investigating report of suspicious person at St. Joseph H.S.

UPDATE (11:19 a.m.) - The lockdown at Righetti High School has been lifted, but deputies are continuing to search the St. Joseph High School campus, according to a sheriff's office spokesperson.

___

UPDATE (11:05 a.m.) - Authorities at the scene say a student reported seeing a suspicious person at St. Joseph High School Tuesday morning, prompting the lockdown.

An officer told parents waiting outside the school that K9 officers are sweeping the campus but at this point, they have not found anyone.

___

(10:35 a.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say St. Joseph and Righetti high schools in Orcutt have been asked to go into lockdown mode due to reports of a suspicious person at St. Joseph High School.

Deputies are investigating, and officials say the lockdown is a precaution.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.