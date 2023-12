San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting in Creston Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Calf Canyon Highway.

First responders are on scene and sheriff's detectives are en route to begin an investigation.

It is unknown at this time how many people were involved in the shooting.

Few details are available at this time. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.