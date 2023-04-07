Watch Now
Deputies looking for at-risk person last seen in Arroyo Grande

KSBY
Daniel Fisher
Posted at 10:33 PM, Apr 06, 2023
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a missing at-risk person.

Deputies say that 52-year-old Daniel Fisher, of Arroyo Grande, was last seen leaving a residential care facility in the 2100 block of Lopez Dr. at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

Fisher was seen getting into a white Dodge panel van.

He was wearing a black leather jacket, black shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Officials say Fisher is known to frequent the Five Cities Area.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the SLO County Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

