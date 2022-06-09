Deputies make narcotics arrest in Paso Robles

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man in Paso Robles on narcotic-related charges.

Deputies say on May 17, law enforcement made contact with a driver who had just pulled into a shopping center on the 100 block of Niblick Road.

Deputies identified the driver as 40-year-old Edgar Monge who they say was in violation of his probation.

Deputies say Monge is currently on Post Release Community Supervision for his 2019 conviction for sales of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement searched Monge's vehicle and discovered a backpack in the back seat of the car which contained a large amount of methamphetamine. They also found a hidden compartment between the back seat and the frame of the car with a locked pouch inside containing a large amount of fentanyl. Other items found include; counterfeit oxycodone pills, heroin, and drug paraphernalia indicating the sale of narcotics.

Deputies say the estimated worth of the narcotics is approximately $11,000.

Monge was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transporting/selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Monge posted bail on his probation violation and was released on his fresh narcotic charges pursuant to the Statewide Emergency Bail Schedule.