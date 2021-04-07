Deputies: Man arrested in connection to SLO County child exploitation case

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office releases new information in a child exploitation case out of Los Osos.

The investigation began on September 25, 2020 when deputies say they were dispatched to a report of a suspected criminal act in Los Osos. Detectives learned a minor resident of San Luis Obispo County was contacted on the internet via an online gaming platform and lewd images were sent to the victim.

An initial report was taken and forwarded to the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team where they assumed responsibility for the investigation.

After further investigation detectives identified the individual as 20-year-old Jordan Fields from Columbus, Indiana as the person responsible for sending the obscene material.

Investigation efforts continued within the The San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, in cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Offices in Santa Maria and Indiana, and the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Indiana.

Fields was contacted and interviewed by investigators in Indiana on Nov. 13, 2020. Fields was taken into custody and booked into the Bartholomew County Jail for charges surrounding child exploitation and possession of child pornography. He was eventually released from custody on bond in Indiana pending further court proceedings in Bartholomew County.

The investigation continued and on March 25, 2021, Fields was taken into custody by FBI personnel in Indiana and is being held in custody on federal charges in the Southern District of Indiana.

Fields has been charged with three counts, Sexual Exploitation/Attempt Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of, Distribution and Receipt of Child Pornography.