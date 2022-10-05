Deputies respond to assault with a deadly weapon in Montecito

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of Channel Drive in Montecito shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Sheriff's officials say the adult male victim was found in a homeless encampment with serious injuries to his upper torso.

He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect remains outstanding. They're asking anyone with information that could help investigators with this case to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made on the sheriff's website or by calling (805) 681-4171.

