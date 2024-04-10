Deputies respond to fight, leads to pursuit through San Luis Obispo Co.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a fight in Oceano Tuesday afternoon.

When deputies were on their way, a witness reported one of the men in the fight got into a vehicle and left the scene.

Deputies caught up to the suspect's vehicle which they say was driving erratically on Highway 1 and at times was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Oceano, but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated.

Deputies coordinated with CHP to deploy a spike strip near Guadalupe and the car was disabled near West Main Street and Simas Road.

Deputies say once stopped, the suspect ignored repeated commands to exit the vehicle and the crisis negotiation team responded.

After more than an hour without compliance, deputies decided to utilize less lethal force to remove the suspect and deployed pepper balls into the vehicle. Deputies say this is when the suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Deputies identified the suspect as 43-year-old Jacob Epifanio Lopez of Grover Beach. He was arrested for reckless driving, failure to yield to law enforcement, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.