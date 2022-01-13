UPDATE: Suspect in custody following reports of shots fired in Paso Robles

(UPDATE: 6:45 pm) - Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office say the suspect who barricaded themselves in a home in Paso Robles is in custody.

No further information about the incident is being provided at this time.

__

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are responding to reports of shots fired in Paso Robles.

Deputies say the reports came in at around 5:30 pm Wednesday on the 200 block of West 4th Street.

As of 6:10 pm, law enforcement are working to contact someone inside a home who is refusing to come out.

Community members are being asked to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.