Deputies respond to shots fired in Arroyo Grande Mesa neighborhood

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired in a neighborhood on the Arroyo Grande Mesa.

Sheriff's officials say the report came in at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Northview Ave. and some residents in that area are being sheltered in place. Northview Ave. is blocked off to traffic.

According to a sheriff's office spokesman, the suspect is alone inside his house and deputies on scene are trying to convince him to come out.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

