Deputies respond to shots fired in Arroyo Grande Mesa neighborhood

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Authorities blocked off Northview Ave. in Arroyo Grande after a report of shots fired.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Sep 18, 2023
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a report of shots fired in a neighborhood on the Arroyo Grande Mesa.

Sheriff's officials say the report came in at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident reportedly happened in the area of Northview Ave. and some residents in that area are being sheltered in place. Northview Ave. is blocked off to traffic.

According to a sheriff's office spokesman, the suspect is alone inside his house and deputies on scene are trying to convince him to come out.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg