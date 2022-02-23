UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting prompts shelter-in-place for portion of Vandenberg Village

UPDATE (3:35 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials lifted the shelter-in-place for residents in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue.

UPDATE (3:09 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says an officer-involved shooting prompted shelter-in-place notifications to go out for a portion of Vandenberg Village Wednesday afternoon. Officials on scene tell KSBY a suspect has been taken by ambulance to the hospital. A sheriff's spokesperson said deputies did not require medical attention on scene. The original call reportedly came in around 1:34 p.m. for reports of a reckless driver who had been involved in multiple crashes. An area near the 600 block of Mercury Avenue has been taped off. No other information has been released.

UPDATE (2:56 p.m.) - A shelter-in-place at Maple High School in Vandenberg Village has been lifted, but nearby residents are being told to continue sheltering in place.

UPDATE (2:45 p.m.) - A Calstar helicopter has landed in Providence Landing.

A portion of Mercury Avenue was taped off starting at Jupiter Avenue, and multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office, Lompoc police, CHP and SWAT were on scene.

The sheriff's office says a lockdown in place at Maple High School has been lifted.

UPDATE (2:37 p.m.) - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place for the 600 block of Mercury Avenue. No other information aside from it being called a police incident was released.

ORIGINAL STORY: People are being told to stay away from part of Providence Landing in the Vandenberg Village area Wednesday afternoon for what authorities are describing as a “major incident.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of the 600 block of Mercury Avenue shortly before 2 p.m.

The sheriff’s office has not provided additional information on the incident.

KSBY has a crew heading to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

