Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies responding to reports of person barricaded inside Isla Vista apartment

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
KSBY
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 12:41 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 15:54:12-04

Deputies are on scene in Isla Vista Thursday afternoon for reports of a person barricaded inside an apartment complex.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident, which reportedly involves a person who threatened someone with a knife and is now refusing to come out of an apartment.

The incident on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero was ongoing as of 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png