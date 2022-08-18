Deputies responding to reports of person barricaded inside Isla Vista apartment

Deputies are on scene in Isla Vista Thursday afternoon for reports of a person barricaded inside an apartment complex.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident, which reportedly involves a person who threatened someone with a knife and is now refusing to come out of an apartment.

The incident on the 700 block of Camino Pescadero was ongoing as of 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

