Deputies reunite stolen golden retriever with family

A golden retriever was reunited with her family after getting lost and then stolen from Animal Services.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office says Blossom the golden retriever was first found when she got lost in Nipomo on Saturday, July 23.

Deputies transported her to Animal Services and say she was secured around 5 a.m.

Blossom had been in one of the outdoor after-hours locked kennels and the kennel was cut to gain entry. An Animal Services employee noticed Blossom was missing at 7:40 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says it received a tip from the public that they believed they had seen Blossom the following day.

Deputies responded and located the stolen dog.

Through their investigation deputies were able to determine two people had forced entry and stole Blossom.

The deputies say she is now reunited with her family.

