Deputies searching for Summerland home intruder suspect

Authorities are asking for help locating a Summerland home intruder suspect.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened along the 800 block of Sand Point Road but did not disclose what, if anything, was taken.

Deputies say the report came in shortly before 9:10 a.m., saying that a man armed with a knife had entered the home and told the workers there not to call 911.

A search of the home was conducted but sheriff’s officials say the intruder was gone once authorities arrived on scene.

Anyone who sees the man shown in the two surveillance photos released by authorities is asked to the sheriff’s dispatch center at (805) 683-2724 or 911 for an emergency.

People are asked to not contact the suspect. It’s unknown whether he is still in possession of a knife.