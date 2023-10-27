Deputies seek information in San Miguel assault investigation

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies are seeking information about an assault that happened in San Miguel on Oct. 12.

Deputies say the call came in for the assault in the parking lot of Dollar General on K Street.

When deputies arrived, they learned the victim, Nicholas Bundren, 32, from Atascadero was assaulted by a female with a baseball bat.

Deputies say Bundren was hit in the midsection and then on the side of the head.

After further investigation, deputies arrested 31-year-old Janine Cesena of Paso Robles for the assault.

San Luis Obispo Co. Sheriff's Office Janine Laurice Cesena, 31, Paso Robles

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate and is asking anyone who was at the store on 10-12-2023 at approximately 9:50 PM and may have seen what happened or has more information on the incident, to call the Detective Division at 805-781-4500.