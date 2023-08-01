Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies stop attempted jail escape in Santa Barbara, sheriff reports

santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
santa barbara sheriff.JPG
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 14:10:14-04

Deputies thwarted an apparent escape attempt at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:45 p.m., during a routine linen exchange, sheriff's officials say custody deputies spotted five unescorted inmates in an unauthorized area.

They had reportedly defeated one layer of security, although sheriff's officials say several layers of security remained between them and the public.

The sheriff's office says the inmates were secured and rehoused and detectives are now conducting a criminal investigation.

The names of the inmates involved have not been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg