Deputies stop attempted jail escape in Santa Barbara, sheriff reports

Deputies thwarted an apparent escape attempt at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At about 8:45 p.m., during a routine linen exchange, sheriff's officials say custody deputies spotted five unescorted inmates in an unauthorized area.

They had reportedly defeated one layer of security, although sheriff's officials say several layers of security remained between them and the public.

The sheriff's office says the inmates were secured and rehoused and detectives are now conducting a criminal investigation.

The names of the inmates involved have not been released.

