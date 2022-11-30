Watch Now
Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:46 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.

At 11:49 p.m., a deputy on patrol noticed a man lying on his back near the 5900 block of Hollister Avenue.

The deputy stopped to check on the man and he was unresponsive and showing signs of an apparent overdose.

The deputy called emergency medical services and administered a single dose of naloxone to the man.

The patient regained consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital.

He is expected to survive.

