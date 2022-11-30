Deputy resuscitates man overdosing in Goleta

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputy successfully resuscitated a man he found overdosing in Goleta Monday.

At 11:49 p.m., a deputy on patrol noticed a man lying on his back near the 5900 block of Hollister Avenue.

The deputy stopped to check on the man and he was unresponsive and showing signs of an apparent overdose.

The deputy called emergency medical services and administered a single dose of naloxone to the man.

The patient regained consciousness and was transported to a nearby hospital.

He is expected to survive.