Despite forecast, search continues for Kyle Doan this weekend

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 20:42:25-05

Despite the forecast and rain at the end of this week, family and volunteers are going to continue searching for 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Kyle went missing during the storms in early January. He was swept away by flood waters on his way to school in San Miguel.

A search took place earlier this week in San Marcos Creek.

On Saturday and Sunday, a group of volunteers and Kyle's family will be out again searching in San Miguel.

Organizers say they are in need of heavy machinery and encourage volunteers to bring chainsaws or shovels, calling them "vital" for the search.

