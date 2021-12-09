Holiday spirit persists in Cambria as the Christmas Market donates lights to the community

The popular Cambria Christmas Market is keeping the Christmas spirit alive by donating about a thousand feet of light strands to local businesses in town.

The market usually hosts a yearly Christmas decoration contest with local businesses, however, with the pandemic, an inflating cost for Christmas lights, and a short supply of lights the Market wanted to donate lights to businesses so they could still be festive this year.

Market organizers say Christmas lights, on average, cost about $2 per foot, so in total, they donated about $2,000 of lights for more than eight different businesses in the East Village.

"We always encourage our guests to check out the shops in town. We hope these lights will help send more business their way by making the town just as festive as the market," said Mike Arnold, Public Event Manager for the Cambria Christmas Market.

The Cambria Christmas Market is located at the Cambria Pines Lodge and features 2 million Christmas lights along with themed vignettes and vendors.

The Market is open now through Jan. 1 and is open to those who have hotel or dinner reservations at the Cambria Pines Lodge. To make a booking, click here.