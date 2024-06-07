Despite his 75 lb weight our Pet of the Week is determined to be a lap dog

Every week we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society, this week it is King Boo's turn!

He is a nearly one and a half year old mixed English Bulldog who is full of love.

Weighing in at just over 75 pounds he is an absolute ball of fun! He loves to play, learn new tricks and try his best to be a lap dog. He was recently transferred from the county shelter and is looking for an active home.

He will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off of Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information on him!