Despite his little legs, this love bug is searching for his forever home

Porky is this week's Pet of the Week!
Posted at 6:42 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 10:37:49-04

Every Friday we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo, this week it is time to Introduce you to Porky!

He may not be a combination you have seen before, a basset hound, lab mix but he is going to be a wonderful companion!

This six-year-old love bug is looking for a spot on the couch and all the cuddles. He is friendly with other dogs and loves people. Despite his little legs this 60-pound pup still loves taking strolls and being part of any adventure.

Porky will be available Friday at noon at the Woods Humane Societyin San Luis Obispo.

