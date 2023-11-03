Watch Now
Detectives identify person of interest in Goleta homicide investigation

Posted at 1:17 PM, Nov 03, 2023
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are identifying the person arrested in connection to a homicide investigation.

Deputies responded to reports of the suspected homicide Tuesday morning on Carson St. between Magnolia Ave. and Pine Ave.

When first responders arrived, they found Efrain Alvarado Morales, 57, of Goleta deceased.

Deputies confirm that Marino Luis Diaz, 42, from Goleta, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of the murder of Morales. Diaz is being held without bail.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be made on the sheriff's website or by calling (805) 681-4171.

