On Thursday, several firearms were reported stolen from Goodland Guns in Goleta.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's detectives responded to the reports of the burglary at about 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 12.

The building, located in the 5700 block of Hollister Ave., had a large hole in the side near the roofline. It appears that the suspect or suspects entered through the opening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 805-681-4150.