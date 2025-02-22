'Devastating and debilitating': Rep. Carbajal denounces Senate budget blueprint

This week, the U.S. Senate approved a budget "blueprint" that seeks to strengthen defense at the border.

In response, locals and officials came together on Friday to voice concern over the proposed budget cuts impacting the Central Coast.

California District 24 Congressman Salud Carbajal held a community meeting at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Friday afternoon, during which he called out President Trump and the House Republicans' newly proposed budget plan.

"We're here to raise the alarm [...] about the devastating and debilitating budget proposals that my colleagues across the aisle— specifically Republicans— are moving in," the Congressman said.

According to Carbajal, the proposal slashes funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides low-income families across the U.S. with food benefits and support.

The Congressman says that decision would be detrimental to local households that use the SNAP program.

"One out of every ten families on the Central Coast uses SNAP. At last count, that was nearly 30,000 families— not individuals, families— and 40% of which have either a child or an elderly family member at home," Carbajal said.

The Congressman also criticized the president for the move, adding that it directly impacts local communities.

"Donald Trump specifically even came out this week and fully endorsed this budget document, because it does what he already knew from Trump 1.0 years in the White House that he's trying to do now: push tax cuts for the rich, find the money to pay for the tax cuts for the rich, and pay for it by cutting the benefits and programs you and our community relies on," Carbajal said.

Officials say the process of finalizing the proposed budget will be drawn out, as Republican senators and representatives continue to debate its stipulations.