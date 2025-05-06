Developer files suit over delayed Richards Ranch project

The developers behind the Richards Ranch project in Orcutt are suing the County of Santa Barbara and the County Board of Supervisors, claiming the project has been illegally subjected to multiple delays.

The Richards Ranch project is a 44-acre residential and commercial development proposed near the intersection of Highway 135 and Union Valley Parkway. Plans include 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and mixed commercial uses.

In the suit, Richards Ranch LLC accuses county officials of "flouting their responsibilities to process a housing project that is protected by state law."

After county staff repeatedly deemed development plans incomplete, the developers claimed that the county was violating California laws that facilitate the production of new housing.

KSBY News reached out to Santa Barbara County officials for comment, but was told they cannot comment on litigation.

The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) will hold a study session about the proposed annexation of the Richards Ranch development into the City of Santa Maria on Thursday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at 511 East Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.