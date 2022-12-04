Diablo Canyon panel and PG&E to hold a webinar to update the community

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel and PG&E will hold a webinar on Wednesday, December 14, from 6 to 7:40 p.m. (PT) via Zoom.

The meeting is being held to update the community on the status of potential extended operations of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant and its impacts on decommissioning activities following the passage of Senate Bill 846.

The meeting agenda includes presentations by PG&E, the California Energy Commission, and the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Committee.

In preparation for the meeting, PG&E has prepared a brief summary of Senate Bill 846 and the status of activities relating to the extended operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The summary can be found on the panel's website.

The panel is encouraging members of the community to submit questions and comments regarding the impacts of decommissioning due to the potential continued operations of Diablo Canyon Power Plant in advance of the meeting through the panel’s public comment form.

The public can register to attend the webinar by visiting the panel’s website.

In addition to the live webinar, the meeting will be broadcast on SLOSPAN and local access Channel 21.