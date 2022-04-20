Diablo Canyon Panel hosts public meeting on fuel storage Wednesday

Community members are invited to a public meeting Wednesday that will highlight the plan for spent fuel storage at Diablo Canyon ahead of the nuclear power plant's decommissioning in 2025.

The meeting, hosted by the Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel, is the first in a planned series that will discuss fuel storage at the power plant.

I will be held in person at the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, located at 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo. The meeting will also be streamed as a live webinar online.

The meeting is being held on April 20 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. It will be preceded by a one-hour open house from 5 to 6 p.m., where attendees can view exhibits and speak with panel members and PG&E representatives.

During the meeting, the panel will discuss PG&E's current storage system before introducing Orano USA, a nuclear storage vendor that has been selected to move fuel from Diablo Canyon to dry storage.

Organizers say questions and comments shared on Wednesday will be discussed in further detail at a subsequent public meeting on May 25, organizers say.

The Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Engagement Panel was formed by PG&E and is made up of 11 San Luis Obispo County community members chosen for the roles. The panel members are unpaid volunteers and come from a variety of backgrounds that span education, labor, land use planning, local government and environmental activism.

The twelfth panel member is a PG&E representative.