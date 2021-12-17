Diablo Canyon Power Plant employees drop off large donation to Salvation Army

PG&E employees at Diablo Canyon Power Plant have come together to donate toys to kids in need this Christmas.

Maintenance department employees sponsored 50 kids through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program.

Each child is receiving a coat, shoes, socks, pajamas, and a gift.

Overall, the employees raised more than $11,000 to give gifts to the kids.

Salvation Army officials say the support from the local community goes a long way to help those in need.

"Here in SLO, what we have seen over the years is that the community is really supportive about the Salvation Army, especially during the Christmas time when we're doing distribution of toys," said Capt. Rafael Viana, Salvation Army. "There's so many families in need and we certainly could not do it without the support of organizations, with the support of individuals who adopt those angels so they can have their Christmas, so they have toys under the tree and clothes and just can enjoy the holiday season."

Some of the presents donated included bikes, Chromebooks, an electric guitar, and much more.