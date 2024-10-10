Diablo Canyon Power Plant to host Outage Hiring Information Fair Thursday

The Diablo Canyon Power Plant will host its Outage Hiring Information Fair on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 3 - 4:30 p.m. and from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the PG&E Energy Education Center in San Luis Obispo.

Officials say the power plant will be conducting two outages in 2025— one in the spring and one in the fall. Attendees at Thursday's event will be able to get more information on outage jobs, programs offered for veterans, full-time positions at PG&E, and job openings with the facility's business partners.

Organizers say those planning to attend should bring multiple copies of their resume.