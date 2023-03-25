Different Central Coast agencies come together for critical incident training

San Luis Obispo County first responders are training together for critical incidents like active shooters.

Cuesta College hosted the critical incident training Friday.

School officials say this is to help ensure the safety of their students and employees.

"It's something that obviously we hope never occurs but in the event it does, to be able to get out here and train in a realistic location and environment better prepares our officers and deputies," said Sergeant Ian Doughty with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Crews with Atascadero Police, Harbor Patrol and the sheriff's office participated in the training.

Sgt. Doughty said these trainings also help the different agencies get better acquainted and learn how each other would work if a critical situation arose.