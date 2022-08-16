Dignity Health Central Coast hospitals now accepting Community Health Improvement Grants applications

Dignity Health Central Coast is now accepting applications for their Dignity Health Community Health Improvement Grants program.

Dignity Health Central Coast, includes Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center.

The Community Health Improvement Grants Program seeks to partner with other local nonprofit organizations that are working to improve the health and quality of life of local communities, as well as exemplify Dignity Health’s five core values: Compassion, Inclusion, and Integrity, Excellence, and Collaboration. Projects to be funded must involve collaboration with two other organizations as well as one Dignity Health Central Coast hospital.

The maximum amount available for funding an Affordable Care Community’s project, a collaboration of community organizations, is $100,000.

Grant funds are to be used to provide services to underserved populations in the central coast area, and the proposed program must integrate one or more of the following strategic priorities identified in the Central Coast Service Area 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment report:



Education Attainment

Access to Healthcare including Behavioral Health, Dental Care

Health Promotion and Prevention

Last year, Dignity Health Central Coast awarded $370,796 in grant funding to four unique, community non-profit organizations in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

To review the criteria and apply for the 2022 grants, visit Community Health Improvement Grants.

Grant funding decisions will be announced in December 2022 with checks awarded at a celebration breakfast in January 2023.

For more information about the Community Improvement Grant program application process, contact Patty Herrera at (805) 739-3593.