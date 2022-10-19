Dignity Health French Hospital announces Patrick Caster as incoming president and CEO

Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center announced Patrick Caster as the new incoming president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center effective November 28, 2022.

This announcement was released on Wednesday, October 19.

Caster will be joining the Dignity Health system with 25 years of progressive healthcare leadership experience.

“I’m excited to be relocating to the San Luis Obispo area and continuing the meaningful work of Dignity Health in this new capacity,” Caster said in a press release.

In his most recent role, Caster served as the president and CEO of Memorial Hospital of Gardena, in Los Angeles, a 172-bed acute care hospital, where he implemented best practices to improve patient experience and quality outcomes.

Prior to that role, Caster was the Chief Operating Officer at California Hospital Medical Center from 2017 to 2022, where he chaired the capital committee for the new patient tower and ER project underway.

In addition to his broad range of experience, Caster has also been involved in his community, as a board member for the South Bay Workforce Investment Board and the Downtown Los Angeles South Park Business Improvement District.

Hospital officials say he is looking forward to becoming an integral part of the San Luis Obispo community.