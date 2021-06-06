Dignity Health in Arroyo Grande holds vaccine clinic today

Dignity Health is holding a COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic in Arroyo Grande today, June 6.

The hospital offered the Pfizer vaccine to community members 12 years and older.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments can be made on myturn.ca.gov or walk-ins will also be permitted by availability.

The clinic is located at the Matthew Will Memorial Building adjacent to the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital at 850 Fair Oaks Avenue.

To schedule an appointment over the phone call (833) 927-2623 and leave a message with your name, date of birth and callback number.