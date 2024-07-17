Direct flights returning from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas

Direct flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas will be returning later this year.

A test run for the flight began being offered last December, with the final flight taking off April 15.

The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Wednesday announced that beginning October 26, the Alaska Airlines flight to Harri Reid International Airport will depart once again and be available through April 21, 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alaska Airlines to bring back this much-anticipated service to Las Vegas," said Director of Airports Courtney M. Johnson in a press release. "This route is a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of our community and enhancing connectivity for our passengers. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this limited-time service."

The airport reports strong demand allowed the flight to return.

"We’re excited to offer nonstop service between the beautiful Central Coast and the vibrant city of Las Vegas, offering guests seamless connectivity and convenience,” said Neil Thwaites, regional vice president of California at Alaska Airlines in a press release. “We’re thankful for SLO County Airport’s collaboration and look forward to welcoming guests onboard this October.”

Tickets for the flight are available on the Alaska Airlines website.

