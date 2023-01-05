Direct Relief helps Montecito residents fill sandbags

Direct Relief's Emergency Response Team stopped by Manning Park in Montecito to help residents fill sandbags.

Crews also assisted community members by loading the sandbags into their vehicles.

Direct Relief is an organization that supports clinics with medical supplies and personal care packages in the case of a natural disaster or emergency.

Direct Relief's CEO says that he was directly impacted by the Montecito mudslides five years ago, which is why they want to be there for the community.

"My home had to be rebuilt entirely, it was completely torn down," said Thomas Tighe, CEO of Direct Relief. "We want to make sure if people have to flee and don't have their medications we're in touch with county public health and other groups that may be in a position to help: Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, the community health centers of the Central Coast as well as their colleague organizations up in Northern California."

Direct Relief also met with the Montecito Fire District and the Montecito Emergency and Response Action Group.