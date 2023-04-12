Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo set to close

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center in San Luis Obispo is set to close Tuesday, April 18, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced.

The center is located at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm Street.

While the deadline to apply for a loan for property damage has passed, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size still have until Oct. 16, 2023, to apply for an economic injury disaster loan, officials said.

The economic injury loan helps meet working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Officials said businesses can apply for assistance regardless of whether they suffered any property damage.

Business owners may apply online using SUB's secure website.