Disaster loan Outreach Center opens in Orcutt

The Small Business Administration (SBA) is opening a Disaster Loan Outreach Center Tuesday in Orcutt.

The center provides assistance for businesses, homeowners, and renters affected by the severe winter storms that occurred between Dec. 27, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023.

The center is located at the Orcutt Union School District at 500 Dyer Street. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

No appointment is necessary.

Disaster Loan Outreach Center officials encourage individuals who are planning to apply for SBA loans to visit their center in person.

"The folks that work here are experts," Zabrina Tipton, Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience Public Information Officer, said. "They know when whole application process and can guide the applicants through without any sort of troubleshooting or errors that some might have online."

According to the SBA, businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters can apply for federal low-interest disaster loans.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center also remains open at the San Luis Obispo Library at 995 Palm Street. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The SBA Disaster Assistance Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria has permanently closed.

More information about disaster assistance from the SBA is available at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov or by calling (800) 659-2955.

