Disaster preparedness class to be offered in Spanish

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is offering a disaster preparedness class in Spanish this weekend.

The 8-hour class, called LISTOS, teaches participants about basic disaster response skills so they can safely help themselves and others in the case of a disaster such as a wildfire, earthquake, or flood. Organizers say this includes creating a family communication plan, disaster first aid and emotional support, and how to back up important documents, shut off utilities and extinguish small fires.

The class is free and intended for the whole family. Children are welcome to attend.

The program is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Live Oak Room at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

To register, contact Cecilia Herrera at (805) 539-5349 or ceciliaherreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.

