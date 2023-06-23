Disaster Recovery Center now open in Oceano

A Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Oceano to assist people throughout San Luis Obispo County affected by some of the storms earlier this year.

People can get help applying for federal assistance, disaster loans and with updating various applications for things like temporary housing, house repairs and property replacement.

Anyone who lives in San Luis Obispo County and had storm damage in the later part of February and March can apply.

“My advice is to do the application, go through the process, identify everything that was really affecting your home so we can consider what help we can provide," said Arlene Diaz Carrero with FEMA.

The center will be open at the Oceano CSD Board Room, 1655 Front St. in Oceano, through Monday before moving to Templeton on Tuesday.

“This is the second one that includes San Luis Obispo and this one specifically is for the events that occurred after February 21, but are still continuing,” Diaz Carrero said.

Quinn Plante who lives in Arroyo Grande says this is the second time since February he has applied for storm relief.

“The one in January I suffered more damage, so I'm going to try and get a small business loan,” Plante said, adding that he now has to have trees on his property removed.

“I suffered road damage, downed trees, I have a building I have to destroy that got pushed over, so it's not safe to use. I have to have that removed,” Plante said.

Despite the damage, he is staying positive while hoping he qualifies for a disaster loan.

“I'm hoping they'll say, ‘Yeah, we’ll loan you the money and give me a really good interest rate’,” he said.

The application deadline has been extended to July 20.

People can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA app. The hotline to call is 1-800-621-3362.

The Disaster Recovery Center in Oceano is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Monday, June 26.