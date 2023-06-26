Disaster Recovery Center opening in Templeton

A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) that opened in last week in Oceano is soon moving to Templeton.

The DRC will be open at the Templeton Community Service District - Community Center, located at 601 Main St., beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Residents, including renters, whose homes or businesses were damaged in storms on or after Feb. 21 can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources that are available.

Spanish and ASL interpreter services will be available and appointments are not needed.

You can also apply for assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, or call 1-800-621-3362 for more information.

The DRC will be open Tuesday, June 27, through Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Oceano location closes for good Monday, June 26, at 7 p.m. at the Oceano Community Services District Board Room located at 1655 Front Street.

The Disaster Recovery Center is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and County of San Luis Obispo.