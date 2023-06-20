Disaster unemployment assistance now available to SLO County residents impacted by severe weather

More federal money is on the way to help with the storm recovery effort in San Luis Obispo County.

People who haven’t been able to work because of storm damage or a weather-related injury can now apply for federal disaster unemployment assistance.

“We were certainly surprised to get the announcement three months after the storms that we are now eligible for all these programs,” said SLO County Emergency Services Coordinator Rachel Dion. "It was a welcome surprise."

This is the second round of FEMA aid that has been approved for SLO County.

“The specific dates for this event are from February 21 and are still continuing,” explained FEMA Public Information Officer Arlene Diaz. “I want to clarify that the funds that FEMA provides are a grant. So, people do not need to pay it back.”

Those who suffered storm damage can still apply for federal individual assistance.

“Back in the spring, we talked to about 100 or so residents who received damage, but we’ve actually had about 160 residents apply so far for federal individual assistance,” explained Dion. “FEMA has obligated about $50,000 so far.”

More assistance has been approved for the latest disaster declaration which includes unemployment.

SLO County residents have until July 19 to apply for disaster unemployment assistance.

“We’re excited for our residents who could potentially benefit from this that have been hurting,” said Dion.

This applies to anyone who couldn’t work because their workplace was destroyed or damaged. Those who suffered storm-related injuries or who couldn’t make it to work are also eligible.

“We have different types of assistance," adds Diaz. "The basic thing is to do the application. It’s a very short application. If they need assistance, they can do it through the phone."

San Luis Obispo County plans to open two disaster-relief centers that offer in-person assistance while applying for federal relief.

“We’ll hopefully have one located in north county and one in south county that will be open for a week that the public can go to,” said Dion. “Sometimes the websites are really hard to navigate. It’s just more comforting to talk to a person that can walk you through the process.”

Impacted workers can receive up to $450 a week.

The unemployment benefits can last up to 32 weeks, or through October 7. Eligible residents can apply through the Employment Development Department's website.