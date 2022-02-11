Discarded items get new life in Cuesta College art exhibit

Recycled objects, discarded clothing and building materials are just some of the tools one local artist uses to create her work now on display at Cuesta College.

Artist Summer Roman creates sculptures and paintings often using found objects as her medium.

Giving the pieces a second life in her abstract works that imitate plant and animal life.

The calls this "Nobles Among Us."

Roman has been working on these pieces of art for more than 10 years.

Her exhibit at Harold J. Miossi Gallery on the Cuesta College campus opened Thursday and will be on display until April 1.

Each piece on display is for sale.

