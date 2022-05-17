Discounts, prizes offered during 'Bike to Work Week'

Bike Month is back in San Luis Obispo County after a two-year hiatus, and the theme of this week is 'Bike to Work Week'.

SLO Regional Rideshare organizes the annual celebration of 'Bike to Work Week'.

“I like to say it can bring some unexpected joy on your commute, and we’re pretty isolated in our vehicles, and just with the pandemic, people feeling isolated in general, I think it’s a really great opportunity to connect with your community on two wheels. It’s good for your body, it’s good for your mind, and it’s good for your spirit,“ said Catalina Foster, the SLO Regional Rideshare outreach coordinator.

The week includes free breakfasts at San Luis Obispo City Hall and happy hours for bicycle commuters, courtesy of local restaurants.

Participating restaurants include Central Coast Brewing and Oak and Otter Brewing Co.

San Luis Obispo County residents will also have the chance to win prizes, with the grand prize being an electric bike, donated by Trinity Cyclery.

To qualify for the prizes, you must log at least 8 one-way trips at irideshare.org this month.

Winners will be chosen on June 10 and announced on social media.

