Discussion over face masks leads to assault in Arroyo Grande, police say

A man could be facing charges after police say he assaulted another person after a discussion over face masks.

It happened Saturday outside Bank of America on the 200 block of West Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, but it appears the suspect assaulted the victim following a discussion over one of them not wearing a mask.

The victim’s injuries were described as minor, according to police.

The suspect has been identified and could face battery charges, police said.

Once the report is complete, it will be forwarded to the district attorney’s for a review of potential charges.

