Discussions underway for an In-N-Out Burger in Buellton

The City of Buellton's Planning Commission heard from presenters Thursday night proposing a new In-N-Out Burger for the City.

The property would be nearly 1.5 acres built at 515 McMurray Road, where the vacant Parks Plaza Theatre sits.

The theatre would be completely demolished to create a drive-thru In-N-Out restaurant featuring 74 indoor seats, 36 outdoor seats, and 46 parking spots.

The new restaurant would be located off of the city's busiest intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 246 crossing.

The meeting on Thursday night was for representatives with In-N-Out to present their plans and receive feedback from the planning commission.

Panel members overall were positive about the site, however many times the topic of traffic congestion was brought up. If the project moves forward a traffic study will need to take place.

The idea is also getting mixed feedback from the public.

"I understand they like to go to a populated area where its gonna get a lot of traffic but we also have a lot of great small businesses and a lot of great restaurants that provide a great product out there and we already have other fast-food restaurants up here," said Buellton resident, Rick Oas.

The next step is for a formal application to be submitted. City staff will then have 30 days to review that application.

There are two In-N-Out Burgers in Santa Barbara County, one in Santa Maria and one in Santa Barbara.