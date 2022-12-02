Disneyland offering ticket deal for Southern California residents

Disneyland Resort is bringing back its Southern California resident ticket offer with tickets starting at $73.

The special rate is available with the purchase of a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket for admission on weekdays only. The total ticket cost for the three days equals $219.

Park Hopper and Genie+ ticket upgrades come with additional charges.

The limited-time offer is good for visits to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure from Jan.9 through May 25, 2023.

Tickets are on sale now, and the special offer is available only to California residents with Zip codes from 90000 to 93599. An ID is required.

The three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are also offering specials on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.

For complete details and a link to purchase tickets, click here.