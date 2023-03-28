Dispensary founder who bribed public official transferred out of prison

Helios Dayspring, founder of the Natural Healing Center cannabis dispensaries, is no longer in prison.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), Dayspring — who pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return — was transferred last week from the Satellite Prison Camp at the U.S. Penitentiary Tucson to community confinement overseen by the BOP's Long Beach Residential Reentry Management Office.

This means he is either in home confinement or a halfway house, officials said.

As part of his plea in October 2021, Dayspring admitted to giving the late San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill $32,000 in cash, money orders, cannabis products, and meals in exchange for votes that would favor Dayspring's cannabis businesses.

In May 2022, a judge sentenced him to 22 months in prison.

Dayspring was eligible for the transfer to community confinement under the First Step Act, which places inmates into programs aimed at reducing recidivism and allows them to earn good time credits.

He is expected to be released from custody on January 2, 2024.

