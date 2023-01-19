Displaced snakes on local beaches due to flooding caused by previous storms

Recent flooding sent many Central Coast residents away from their homes, and many animals faced the same dilemma.

The Central Coast Snake Services told KSBY that they have received several calls of displaced rattlesnakes. This comes at a time of year when the snakes are typically hibernating and buried deep underground.

"The severe flooding flooded some wildlife, including rattlesnakes, out of their underground burrows through these little canyons down onto the beach. So, where the floodwater goes, the animals go," said Emily Taylor, a professor of biological sciences at Cal Poly. "We've had some reports from Pismo Beach, Carpinteria State Beach, about rattlesnakes stranded now on the beach. They're really cold. They can barely move right now. They're in bad shape. They're scared."

The snakes are cold-shocked, displaced, and oftentimes injured miles away from their winter burrows. if you come across a snake in the vegetation near the beach you are encouraged to remain at least 10 feet away and take a photo before calling the Central Coast Snake hotline at 805-401-0811.