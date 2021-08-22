Distillers of SLO County host "Trail Weekend"

Distilleries across San Luis Obispo County are participating in the second annual Trail Weekend event Aug. 21-22.

The two-day event aims to promote the county's craft distilleries and connect with the community. Over the weekend, each distillery on both the Paso Robles Distillery Trail and San Luis Obispo Distillery Trail will be collaborating with local food vendors. Each place will offer its own tasting flights, tours, live music, raffles, and more.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but various distilleries were able to sell out their tickets this year.

"The SLO Distillery Trail is a non-profit, and during COVID we met via Zoom and kept it going, so all of us know each other and it's a very small community," said Randy Phillips, co-owner of Red Soles Winery, "We're here to help each other and it's really been terrific."

From San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles, local distillers produce a variety of small batch artisan spirits, including whiskey, gin, rum, brandy, vodka, and liqueurs.

More information on the Trail Weekend event or a list of distilleries can be found at www.slodistillers.com/trailweekend .