Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a water rescue Saturday morning.

Fire officials say they got the call at around 7 a.m. for a water rescue near Highway 101 just south of Mariposa Reina.

The diver had been lobster diving since 3 a.m., according to fire officials.

Approximately an hour into the search fire officials say the diver was found dead within the search area.

The name of the diver has not been released.